Brisk polling seen in first phase of WB, Assam assembly elections

The first phase of West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections saw a brisk turnout. The Election Commission said here on Saturday that the voter turnout by 5 pm in the 30 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal is 79.79 per cent.

The poll Percentage reported from the 47 constituencies of phase one in Assam is 72.14 per cent as of 5 pm, the poll panel said. Due to Covid protocol, the time for polling is extended up to 6 pm in both the States.

The panel said the polls were conducted successfully in both the States. The polling was done in 21825 polling stations spread over 77 Assembly Constituencies in both the States. "The Commission has laid great emphasis on ensuring transparent and vigilant mechanism for inducement and intimidation free elections," the panel claimed.

The number of total voters for first phase was 74 lakh in West Bengal and 81 lakh in Assam. The number of Polling Stations has increased keeping social distancing norms in view.