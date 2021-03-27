Elections

Brisk polling seen in first phase of WB, Assam assembly elections

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 27, 2021

A paramilitary jawan guards as people wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Sirshi in Jhargram, on March 27, 2021.   -  PTI

As of 5 PM, the tally stood at 79.79 per cent for West Bengal; Assam recorded 72.14 per cent polling in the first phase of the assembly elections.

The first phase of West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections saw a brisk turnout. The Election Commission said here on Saturday that the voter turnout by 5 pm in the 30 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal is 79.79 per cent.

The poll Percentage reported from the 47 constituencies of phase one in Assam is 72.14 per cent as of 5 pm, the poll panel said. Due to Covid protocol, the time for polling is extended up to 6 pm in both the States.

The panel said the polls were conducted successfully in both the States. The polling was done in 21825 polling stations spread over 77 Assembly Constituencies in both the States. "The Commission has laid great emphasis on ensuring transparent and vigilant mechanism for inducement and intimidation free elections," the panel claimed.

The number of total voters for first phase was 74 lakh in West Bengal and 81 lakh in Assam. The number of Polling Stations has increased keeping social distancing norms in view.

Published on March 27, 2021

State Assembly
regional elections
