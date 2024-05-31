Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will surrender on June 2 to return to Tihar jail when the period of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court comes to an end.

“The day after tomorrow, I will leave my house around 3 pm to surrender. We are fighting against tyranny, and if I have to sacrifice my life for the country, do not mourn,” Kejriwal said at a virtual press conference after his plea for extension of interim bail on medical grounds was turned down by the Supreme Court.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor reiterated what he has been saying since he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in ‘liquorgate’ -- his health deteriorated in jail as he was not offered insulin for his diabetes and that led to a drop in his body weight.

“They (the BJP) tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight decreased by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail,” Kejriwal said, insisting that doctors are worried about his health.

He said doctors have advised him to undergo several tests and “they feel this (weight loss) could be a sign of some underlying medical condition”.

The Delhi CM said the welfare of the people of Delhi remains his top priority despite these personal challenges. He promised uninterrupted supply of essential services and initiatives, including free electricity, free medicines, Mohalla clinics, hospitals, and women’s free bus travel.

“Even though I won’t be among you, do not worry. All your work will continue,” he said. “I may not be with you physically, but your work will not stop.”

Kejriwal, whose carefully crafted family man image is part of a political exercise borrowed from US presidential elections, also made an emotional reachout, seeking public blessings for his elderly parents. “My parents are very old... If you pray for my mother daily, she will surely remain healthy,” he said.

