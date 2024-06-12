Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh today, along with 24 other Ministers, including 17 first-timers.

The NDA Allies, Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been given three and one berth, respectively. JS President Pawan Kalyan will be inducted as Deputy Chief Minister as expected.

TDP’s General Secretary and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who served as IT Minister earlier, TDP MLAs K Acham Naidu, educationist P Narayana, MD Farooq, K Ravindra, Senior JS leader Nadendla Manohar are others prominent names in the new cabinet to be formed today.

Three women MLAs, Vangalapudi Anitha, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, S Savitha have been given ministerial positions by Naidu.

The swearing-in takes place at 11.27 a.m. at Kesarapalli IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Senior BJP and NDA leaders, film Actors Chiranjeevi and Rajanikanth, among others, will be attending the ceremony.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with 10,000 strong police personnel, and LED screens have been set up for a live telecast of the event in major cities and towns across the state.