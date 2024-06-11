The newly elected MLAs of NDA Alliance have on Tuesday unanimously elected Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Chief Minister - elect N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

His name was proposed by Senior TDP leader and MLA Achan Naidu in the meeting held at A Convention Centre here and later supported by Jana Sena Chief K Pawan Kalyan and State BJP President and MP D Purandareswari.

Addressing the MLAs, Naidu said `unprecedented’ victory of NDA Alliance represented the `victory’ of the people and it will now be the responsibility of the NDA Alliance to develop the State. “We have one 164 seats out of 175 with a striking of 93 percent which is rare in the entire country. We have also got 57 percent votes which also shows the huge responsibility given to us,’‘ Naidu said.

“This victory has earned great respect for the State of Andhra Pradesh and its people in New Delhi and across the nation. We all need to live up to the expectations of people,’‘ he added. He also lauded the efforts to Pawan Kalyan to work for the formation of the Alliance and also work making it a success.

Describing Naidu as a visionary with over 4 decades of experience,’ Jana Sena President K Pawan Kalyan said the victory of NDA Alliance in Andhra Pradesh with capturing 164 out of 175 Assembly Seats attracted nation-wide attention.

“We have given many promises. This is not time for settling personal political scores. We need to live upto the expectations of the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. We need to take the promises in the common manifesto forward,’‘ he said.

Staying that State had experienced many problems since its bifurcation in 2014 and in the last five years. Naidu’s rich experience, his ability to attract investments from from India and abroad will be of immense help, Kalyan said while declared his `complete support to Naidu as leader of NDA members of legislatures as well as the Chief Minister.

The NDA leaders will meet the Governor today and request him to invite Naidu to form the Government.