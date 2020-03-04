Cong team visits riot-hit areas; there’s hatred against progress, says Rahul

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
A delegation of Congress MPs, led by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited the riot-hiot areas in North-East Delhi on Wednesday. Addressing reporters during the visit, Gandhi said the Congress will raise the matter in Parliament.
He said violence is a blot on the reputation of the country abroad. On seeing the damage at the Arun Modern Public Senior Secondary School in Brijpuri area, he said “This school was the future of India. But hatred and violence have murdered this school. No one has benefited out of this. Violence and hatred are the enemies of progress. India is being divided, burnt. This will not benefit Bharat Mata. The reputation of the country will be damaged by violence. Brotherhood, unity and love are our strength. This sort of politics harms India. Reputation of the country is essential for our future and that has been burnt down here,” he said.
The MPs and other leaders of the party split into two delegations and visited various areas of North-East Delhi.
Apart from Gandhi, Congress leaders such as KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Gaurav Gogoi and Randeep Surjewala were part of the delegation that visited the public school.
The delegation, however, did not go beyond Brijpuri canal as the Police did not give security clearance to them.
Congress members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha such as Hibi Eden, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Abdul Khaleque were a part of the delegation.
In areas like Chand Bagh, people narrated the ordeal they had endured during the riots. Earlier, the Congress had created a five-member team to study the impact of the riots.
