The Election Commission of India has notified that media persons in Delhi authorised to cover elections under the ‘essential services category’ can vote using postal ballots in the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls.

According to the notification issued by the ECI on Tuesday, journalists in Delhi authorised by the Commission to cover polling day can avail the option of casting their vote through postal ballot. For that, the ECI notification stated “media persons can collect Form 12 D from the office of respective DEO/ RO of a parliamentary constituency where they are registered as a voter” . They can also download the Form 12 D from websites of respective CEO/ DEO.

“Commission has always considered media as an important ally in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. This initiative will facilitate participation of media persons in festival of democracy without hindering their job of reporting on election day from wherever they wish to report,” stated the Commission.