The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that little over 59 per cent voters exercised their rights during sixth phase of the Parliament Election. The figure was till 7.45 pm and is expected to go up with collation of more data. Still, as on date, it is lowest in all phases completed so far.

Although Jammu & Kashmir recorded the lowest voter turnout among 8 States and Union Territories that went for poll, , Anantnag-Rajouri saw a turnout which was the highest in many decades. Among all States and Union Territories, West Bengal saw almost three of four voters coming out to vote.

Talking about the overall polling, the ECI said, ”In spite of hot weather in certain parts of the country, voters were undeterred in their enthusiasm as they were seen queuing up patiently to cast their votes across the country. A large number of voters were still in the queue at some polling stations at the prescribed time of closing of poll.” With the sixth phase drawing to a close, polling is complete in 486 Lok Sabha seats of 28 States/UTs. Also, polling took place for the 105 Assembly constituencies of Odisha.

Now, the last phase of the Parliamentary election will take place on June 1, while counting of votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 4 States will take place on June 4.

Absolute number

Meanwhile, ECI on Saturday released the absolute number of people who voted in the first five phases. Of the 76.41 crore eligible voters in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as many as 50.72 crore people have cast their vote. Earlier, ECI said that India has the largest electorate in the world at 96.88 crore.

The poll panel came out with the absolute number of voters on its own a day after the Supreme Court refused to issue directions to it on an NGO’s plea for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website. Electors are those who are part of the electoral roll and eligible to vote. Voters are those who actually cast their vote in an election.

The EC data showed that 11 crore voters out of 16.64 crore total electors cast their vote in the first phase held on April 19 for 102 seats, the polling percentage being 66.14. In the second phase held on April 26 for 88 seats, the polling percentage was 66.71 with 10.58 crore people out of the total 15.86 crore eligible voters casting their vote.

The third phase of the polls on May 7 for 94 seats saw as many as 11.32 crore of the 17.24 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise, a polling percentage of 65.68. In the fourth phase of the polls on May 13 for 96 seats, as many as 12.25 crore crore voters out of the total of 17.71 crore electors cast their votes, with the polling percentage being 66.71. The fifth phase of the polls on May 20 for 49 seats, the polling percentage was 62.20 as 5.57 crore of the 8.96 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise.