Jailed independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is poised to win from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Engineer Rashid, who is the founder of Awami Itihad Party was running as an independent candidate. By 3. 20 pm, Rashid was leading with 399070, while Omar was trailing with 180478.

Rashid, a former MLA who represented north Kashmir’s Langate Assembly constituncy twice, was arrested in 2019 under Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act ( UAPA) and was lodged in Tihar Jail.

Throughout the campaign, led by his elder son Abrar, supporters rallied for the release of Rashid and countless other youth imprisoned in and outside Jammu Kashmir. “I am thankful to my supporters who translated their love into votes”, said Abarar.

He, however, quickly added that they were waiting for the final results. The seat saw a three cornered contest between Rashid, Omar and People’s Conference led Sajad Lone. Lone candidature was supported by newly formed the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party( JKAP) . Both Lone and JKAP chief Altaf Bukahri are viewed as the proxies of the BJP.

Conceding his defeat Omar took to X and posted, “I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters”.

Another former Chief Minister and the People’s Democratic Party president has also conceded her defeat. She was trailing with 279303 votes, while her nearest rival and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Main Altaf bagged 516808 votes.

Mehbooba was contesting from newly carved out Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

In a social media post on X she wrote, “Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian sahab for his victory”.

