businessline’s exclusive election results coverage After the Election Commission declared the results of all 543 Lok Sabha seats, the final tally showed BJP at 240, Congress at 99, Samajwadi Party (SP) at 37, Trinamool Congress (TMC) at 29, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at 22. The two parties that will be kingmakers have together won 28 seats -- Telugu Desam (TDP) at 16 and Janata Dal (United) at 12.

Among the BJP’s allies, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) has got seven seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, Janasena Party (JNP) 2 seats, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 2 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) also two seats while Asom Gana Parishad, Apna Dal (Soneylal) NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and AJSU Party 1 seat each, taking the NDA tally to 262 (without JD-U and TDP).

On the other hand, among the INDIA block parties, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey) has got nine seats, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) 8 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 4 seats, CPI (M) 4, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) 3 and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 3. Also, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI (ML), CPI and National Conference have won 2 seats each. Further to add the tally in INDIA block, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have won in 1 seat, each. The INDIA block has 200 seats (excluding TMC).

The vote share of the BJP, as shown on the Election Commission website, is 36.56 per cent, while Congress has 21.19 per cent, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 2.04 per cent and CPI (M) 1.76 per cent. Among the regional parties who fought in their own state, the vote share of SP is 4.58 per cent, DMK 1.82 per cent, ADMK 1.39 per cent, TMC 4.37 per cent, TDP 1.98 per cent, YSR Congress 2.06 per cent, BJD 1.46 per cent, JD (U) 1.25 per cent and RJD 1.57 per cent.

The role of smaller parties will be crucial in the formation of government. The YSR Congress led by outgoing Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Reddy has won 4 Lok Sabha seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) 3 seats, United People’s Party (Liberal) 1, Kerala Congress 1, Voice of the People Party 1, Zoram People’s Movement 1, Shiromani Akali Dal 1, Bharat Adivasi Party 1, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha 1, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1. There are also 7 Independent candidates who won the poll.

Among the Independents, Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu) Yadav from Purnia, Vishal Dada Patil from Sangli and Umeshbhai Babubhai Patel from Daman & Diu. Yadav had joined Congress before poll but had to fight separately after RJD got the seat to contest under alliance. In Ladakh seat, Independent Mohmad Haneefa defeated turncoat Tsering Namgyal of Congress who won the seat in 2019 on BJP ticket.

There are also two radicals from Punjab who won as independents, and another Engineer Rashid from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, who is lodged in Tihar jail facing charges under UAPA, defeated former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.