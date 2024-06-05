Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: The last meeting of the outgoing Union Cabinet has been scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday after which it will resign and prepare for the next swearing-in. Here are the complete details related to the formation of the new government at the Centre.
- June 04, 2024 23:54
LS polls 2024: BJP gets ready to welcome the two new kingmakers – Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar
For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to depend on two past-masters of coalition politics – TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – to form the government.
The Prime Minister is believed to have spoken to Naidu and is expected to join his swearing-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. A meeting of the BJP-led NDA is believed to have been scheduled for Wednesday for which both Nitish Kumar and Naidu have been invited.
- June 04, 2024 23:52
bl opinion| Modi and the coalition conundrum
The gap between the NDA and the INDIA alliance is so small, just about 60 seats, that they can make a difference to which formation forms the next government. The Congress party has said that it will discuss the possibilities on Wednesday with its partners. So, as of today, the matter of who forms the next government is still open and it’s up to the President as to who she invites to form it.
- June 04, 2024 23:51
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: UP delivers a knockout punch to BJP
The State that scripted the BJP’s uninterrupted reign at the Centre for two terms brought the saffron party below the majority mark on Tuesday. A number of factors combined to thwart the BJP’s carefully-crafted strategy in Uttar Pradesh and the prime among them was the reverse social engineering attempted by saffron party’s main challenger – Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
- June 04, 2024 23:50
Election 2024 results live updates: AP turns saviour for NDA
The TDP, which joined very late to the NDA alliance, emerged as a major player, giving the alliance a much-needed booster shot. With the BJP falling short of the magic figure, the TDP’s support turns crucial for the alliance to form the Government at the Centre. From just three in the 2019 elections, the alliance increased its tally to 21, pushing the YSRCP to just 4 (which won 22 in 2019).
- June 04, 2024 23:49
Lok Sabha results analysis live updates: BJP wins big in Gujarat, but fails to score hat-trick
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) target of achieving a hat-trick of clean sweeps in Gujarat came undone Tuesday, after it conceded the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat to its rival Congress.
For the first time since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the BJP has lost a Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, winning 25 of the 26 seats in the State. The saffron party had won all the 26 seats during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and had targeted to win all the 26 seats with a victory margin of 5 lakh votes.
- June 04, 2024 23:46
Election 2024 live news: BJP suffers major setback in Maharashtra; Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar emerge stronger
The BJP’s backed splits in Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, including the controversial seizure of their party names and election symbols, backfired spectacularly. Voter anger against turncoats, coupled with issues such as agrarian distress, inflation, and the lacklustre performance of sitting BJP alliance MPs, proved to be decisive factors in the BJP’s downfall in Maharashtra.
- June 04, 2024 23:45
Lok Sabha election live updates: In a major setback to BJP in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC set to increase seats
In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is set to increase its seats in the state to 29 in the fiercely-contested LoK Sabha elections.
Despite the prediction of most of the exit polls that the BJP would get more seats than the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, the saffron party has bagged a lesser number of seats in the 2024 LS elections than 2019 elections.
- June 04, 2024 23:41
Lok Sabha results live updates: Cong says mandate against Modi and he should step down
With the BJP falling behind the majority mark and its poll pitch of ‘400 ke par’, opposition INDIA bloc said on Tuesday that the 2024 Lok Sabha election mandate is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he should own up the political and moral responsibility and step aside from another stint in power.
- June 04, 2024 23:39
Lok Sabha elections live news: NDA gets a third term but BJP short of majority
Unlike the previous two general elections, a clear mandate has eluded the BJP this time and the party appears set to win 240 seats, down 63 from the 303 it had won in 2019, and 33 short of a clear majority of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
The BJP will make up for the shortfall with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which looked set to win 12 seats in Bihar, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), looking to bag 17 seats in Andhra Pradesh besides minor allies including the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, the Lok Janshakti Party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha, and the Jana Sena Party. Together, the NDA constituents come up to about 291 seats, 19 over the majority mark in the Lower House.
