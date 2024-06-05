June 04, 2024 23:54

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to depend on two past-masters of coalition politics – TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar – to form the government.

The Prime Minister is believed to have spoken to Naidu and is expected to join his swearing-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. A meeting of the BJP-led NDA is believed to have been scheduled for Wednesday for which both Nitish Kumar and Naidu have been invited.