After the declaration of the 18th Lok Sabha election results of Uttar Pradesh, in which the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats while Bhartiya Janata Party clinched 33 seats, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam claimed that the voters of the state were illusioned by the opposition.

Congress, on the other hand, managed to secure six seats in the state.

Speaking with ANI, Dushyant Kumar Gautam said, "This is for the first time in history that a Prime Minister has won an election for the third time with their alliance parties. This is the result of the service of the people..." While comparing PM Modi's win to the victory of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Gautam said, "I think this result will be considered hard work. Jawahar Lal Nehru was during the independent India when there were no major political parties."

Gautam also said that Narendra Modi will take oath as the PM for the third time as a result of the government's commitment towards the betterment of the poor, Dalits, youth, women, and farmers. Speaking on the victory of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, Dushyant Kumar Gautam took a jibe at the opposition and said, "The voters of UP were illusioned by them. The BJP never spoke of changing the Constitution. If anyone changed the Constitution then it was your grandmother (Indira Gandhi)... You have hurt the Preamble, which is the soul of the Constitution... It's you who have always tried to change the reservation... All you have done is to spread rumours and illusions."

Stepping up his attacks on Congress, Gautam said, “BJP has more seats than the number of seats you have secured together as an alliance. You were not even able to cross 100... I don’t think so much ego is good and you should learn something from PM Narendra Modi.”

Declaration of results of the 18th Lok Sabha election in the 543-member Parliament saw the BJP-led NDA winning 294 seats and the INDIA bloc bagging 234 seats. A party or coalition requires a simple majority of 272 seats to form the government.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.