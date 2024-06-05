June 05, 2024 19:10

All leaders congratulated PM for his leadership and the strides our nation has made under him. They appreciated PM’s hardworking and efforts in nation building.

NDA partners said that the PM has a clear vision for Viksit Bharat and they are partners in this goal From Unanimous PM’s leadershop desh ne tarakki.

They lauded the PM’s role in increasing India’s pride in the world.

NDA leaders lauded PM’s efforts towards Poverty eradication and pledged to continue the good work.

PM said that this was a historic mandate for 3rd consecutive government which was last received in India 60 years back.