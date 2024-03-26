The National Commission for Women has written to the Election Commission of India, seeking strict action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir for making derogatory remarks against actress Kangana Ranaut, who has jumped into electoral fray by contesting for the first time the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Ranaut countered Congress spokesperson Shrinate, saying that, as an artist, she has played various roles and that every woman deserves dignity. “Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi and a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,” Ranaut posted on X.

After objectional remarks against the Bollywood actress on social media went viral, Shrinate removed it and clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post.

The NCW said its chairperson, Rekha Sharma, has written to the Election Commission demanding action against Shrinate and Ahir.

The NCW stated that it was “appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. HS Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media.”

“Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner of India, demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let’s uphold respect and dignity for all women,” the NCW stated while asking to respect women.

Interestingly, Congress Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Ranaut is a daughter of the State. Their parents still live in the H.P., and we had made his father a Congress party functionary at Mandi district level, the CM told reporters on Tuesday.