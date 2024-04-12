Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of standing with anti-national forces on Friday, claiming that the opposition INDIA bloc was trying to weaken the country.
Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Modi said Congress’ thinking was anti-development and that former Congress governments deliberately deprived the country’s border districts of development.
“Congress stands with every anti-national force. It ruled for decades but there is not a single major problem of the country for which it gave a complete solution,” Modi said.
“Congress’ thinking is anti-development. The country’s border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments,” he said.
He said that while Modi is busy making India a powerful nation, the people of the INDI alliance are trying to make India weak.
The Congress is a constituent of the INDIA bloc.