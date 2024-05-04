Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha over the next few days to campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Modi is slated to address two political rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, a party leader said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the state from Saturday, during which he will meet intellectuals and journalists.

Nadda, who had addressed a rally in Berhampur on April 28, will again visit Odisha on Sunday to chalk out election strategies, BJP state unit vice-president Golak Mohapatra told reporters here.

"The BJP chief will attend party programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The EAM will be on a two-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend several events in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur," Mohapatra said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the BJP's election campaign in Odisha on April 25 from Sonepur.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13.