Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s political future is uncertain, following NCP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just one of four seats. There are concerns among MLAs who supported Ajit, with reports suggesting that some are now reaching out to the Sharad Pawar camp. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demanded cabinet posts in the central government to maintain unity within his party.

Maharashtra is gearing up for State assembly elections within the next four months and the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) alliance, led by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and the Congress is buoyed by its significant Lok Sabha victory. The BJP, on the other hand, is grappling with the aftermath of the defeat, while its alliance with Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Shinde’s Sena faces uncertainty.

Ajit Pawar’s future

Ajit Pawar’s political future is ambiguous, following NCP’s poor performance in the polls. Out of the four seats contested by NCP, only one was won and Ajit’s wife Sunetra suffered a defeat in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which is considered the Pawar family’s stronghold. Sharad Pawar’s victory in Baramati reinforced his control over the constituency, emphasising that it belongs to him and not to Ajit Pawar.

The election setback has left many MLAs, who supported Ajit in his revolt against Sharad Pawar, concerned about their own political futures. Sharad Pawar’s announcement of gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls has added to their worries. Sources within NCP have revealed that some MLAs have already reached out to MP Supriya Sule, indicating a possible shift in alliances.

During the Lok Sabha campaign, while Sharad Pawar was actively campaigning across the State, Ajit Pawar was largely confined to the Baramati constituency. When asked about the future of Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Sharad Pawar chose not to comment. MLAs aligned with Ajit Pawar are apprehensive that Sharad Pawar may replicate his successful alliance strategy from the Lok Sabha polls for the State assembly elections. They fear that facing Sharad Pawar’s campaign could be challenging, as he has garnered sympathy following the party’s split.

Shinde’s Sena

The political landscape in the State is abuzz with discussions regarding Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s demands from the BJP. Reports suggest that Shinde is seeking one cabinet post and two Minister of State positions in the new NDA government. The move attempts to prevent some of his newly elected MPs from switching allegiance back to Uddhav Thackeray’s camp. Shinde’s camp is concerned about potential defections and believes that securing significant positions in the union government will help maintain unity within the party.

On the other hand, State BJP leaders are reportedly unhappy with Shinde’s Sena. They feel that while BJP supporters voted for Shinde’s candidates, Shinde failed to deliver Uddhav Thackeray’s votes for BJP candidates. With seven Lok Sabha seats now under his belt, Shinde’s bargaining power for the upcoming Assembly elections has increased. BJP leaders are wary of allowing Shinde’s Sena to dictate terms in the State.

Interestingly, many of the MLAs who had joined Shinde in his revolt against Uddhav Thackeray are now apprehensive about their future. According to Thackeray’s Sena leaders, some of these MLAs are eager to rejoin the party ahead of the elections.