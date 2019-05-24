RSS-BJP juggernaut has left the Left decimated

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
From an ideological standpoint, and when it comes to political relevance, the Left has shrunk to its minimal count since its emergence as the main Opposition group in the first general elections, in 1952.
The RSS-BJP’s domination of the popular imagination in the 2019 general elections has left practically no space for the Communists in India.
The Left parties’ tally is down to its lowest ever of just five — three seats for the CPI(M) and two for the CPI. The CPI(M)’s humiliation in West Bengal, a State it had ruled for over three decades, is complete, with the party failing to win a single seat.
Its vote share has shrunk to a measly 6.23 per cent in West Bengal, resembling an annihilation, with the BJP’s vote share soaring to a staggering 40.25 per cent.
In Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M) was able to win just one Lok Sabha seat, the vote share of the party stands at 25.83 per cent. The CPI is down to 6.45 per cent.
A slight reprieve came from Tamil Nadu, where the CPI(M) was able to win two seats with a vote share of 2.40 per cent. The CPI also won two seats in the southern State with a vote share of 2.43 per cent.
A shattered General Secretary of the CPI(M), Sitaram Yechury, admitted that his party has suffered a “severe” setback. He had favoured joining hands with parties including the Congress, but the plan was opposed as the party was fighting the Congress in Kerala.
The Politburo meeting on June 26-27, followed by a Central Committee meeting on June 7-8, will see some introspection on the poll debacle by the party leaders.
