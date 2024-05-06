“If you are a regular visitor to Vijayawada, you have not found any change except Durgamma Varadhi (a beam bridge) in the last five years. You tell me. Is it right to vote for ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)?” This is how Kolli Ganesh, an auto driver in Vijayawada, responded on his voting preference in upcoming elections for the Lok Sabha in the MP constituency of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Urban areas seem to be leaning towards the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), whereas in rural regions, Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continue to maintain influence.

“What started as a good rule of Jagan Reddy changed with regular elimination of beneficiaries from the schemes by applying various filters. My family was a beneficiary only for two years,” Gundepally Raghu, a farmer in Nandigama, said. “But I still have faith in him, as these can be corrected,” he added.

With about 15 lakh voters, the Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency is seen as prestigious for the ruling YSRCP.

In a fluid political situation, YSRCP’s only hope is Kesineni Nani, sitting MP who got elected on TDP ticket in 2019. Irked over Naidu’s reluctance to field him again this time, he hopped to YSRCP only recently and was immediately fielded as its candidate.

Nani is confident of winning this time. Asked about his prospects in the election, even though he is contesting from a different party this time, Nani told businessline: “People here know who I am and can’t accept another person as their MP.”

“I have a role in the completion of Varadhi and the modernisation of Gannavaram airport, which could not be completed by Naidu for five years. Jagan Reddy’s vision is welfare with progress, which has been accepted by all,” Nani said.

According to him, YSRCP would win “almost all” Lok Sabha seats in the State, including Vijayawada, and would also form the next government in the state in June 2024.

SIBLING RIVALRY

The sibling rivalry between Nani and his younger brother, Kesineni Chinni, whom the TDP has fielded against him, is adding excitement to the contest here.

Nani describes his younger brother as “a criminal who joined hands with Naidu for power.”

For Chinni, however, fighting as a TDP candidate is “to save Andhra Pradesh”.

“Vijayawada lost its glory and its vibrant economy in the last five years. There are pressing problems for people in the form of heavy traffic and loss of livelihood for many in transport, automobiles, tourism, and hospitality sectors with the sudden halt of the Amaravati capital project,” he said, adding that the TDP would revive economic activity if voted to power.

What is YSRCP’s Nani’s offer to Vijayawada voters? “I am a man of action. I will not tell, but I will speak through my actions after winning the polls,” he said.

While the two brothers are equally “confident” about their victory in elections, it will be purely a matter of welfare schemes vs. development for the voters on May 13, 2024, when the State goes to the polls.