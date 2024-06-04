Following the inaugural meeting of the newly elected legislators at Gangtok's Mintokgang, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and formally submitted a resolution declaring him to be the Chief Minister from his party.

The resolution, signed by all 30 newly elected legislators designated Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang as the leader of the Legislature Party and the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The Governor congratulated the Chief Minister for conducting the election smoothly and peacefully. He mentioned pride in being the Governor of Sikkim. Furthermore, he extended his heartiest congratulations to the legislators and workers for the landslide victory.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the esteemed legislators for their decision and the people of Sikkim for entrusting the SKM party with the responsibility to serve the state and its citizens once again.

The SKM registered a landslide victory as the results of the Sikkim legislative assembly elections were announced on Sunday.

SKM won 31 out of the 32 seats sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state while the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was confined to a lone seat.

With the emphatic victory of the ruling party, SKM chief and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is gearing up for a second term in the state vowing to fulfil all promises made during the polls.

Tamang described it as a 'record' as the state reportedly witnessed the most peaceful election of Sikkim and thanked all who favoured the party's return to power.

"In 5 years, we will fulfil all the announcements that we made at the time of the elections. I would like to thank all my workers, they worked hard. I would also like to thank the public. This is the most peaceful election of Sikkim, this is a record," he said.

This is the third time, Sikkim has witnessed a landslide victory of a political party as similar results were drawn by Sikkim Sangram Parishad and SDF in 1989 and 2009 respectively.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats out of the 32 seats. SKM won 10 seats in 2014 as it faced its first assembly elections.

