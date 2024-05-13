Hyderabad

Telangana has reported 61 per cent of voting, according to the latest reports reaching the State headquarters. The percentage is set to increase as polling is still going on in some parts of the State.

The State reported 66 per cent of voting in the 2019 elections. The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana asserted that the numbers would cross the last time’s tally.

Hyderabad continues to disappoint with a poor turnout, with only 39.50 per cent of voters casting their votes, while some rural districts like Bhongir and Zaheerabad reporting voting percentages exceeding 70 per cent.

Five out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies (Bhongir, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda and Zaheerabad) reported more than 70 per cent voting, while seven constituencies reported more than 60 per cent voting.

Incidentally, all four Lok Sabha constituencies that are linked to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad reported poor polling percentages. While Hyderabad reported 39 pe cent voting, Secunderabad reported 42.50 per cent, Chevella 53 per cent and Malkajgiri 46 per cent.

Polling across the 17 seats in the seat and in the byelection to the Cantonment (Secunderabad) Assembly seat is reported to be peaceful, with the police making elaborate arrangements.

After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, asked the youth to cast their votes as the election is about their future.

The State witnessed 66.40 per cent of voting in the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi won nine out of the 17 seats, followed by BJP with four, Congress with three seats and MIM with one seat.

BJP candidate booked

A case was registered in Malakpet Police Station against Madhavi Latha, contesting candidate of the BJP, under Sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act, the Hyderabad District Collector said in a post on the microblogging site ‘X’.

She reportedly insisted that voters must not hide their faces and asked the polling officers to make the faces of the voters visible before letting them cast their votes.

Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal and former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao cast his vote at Chintamadaka in Siddhipet segment.

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, former Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana, and film actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR have cast their votes in different polling stations in Hyderabad.