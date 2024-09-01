After the false starts and chaos of Saturday, everything was smooth on track on Sunday at the night race circuit in Chennai. The stunning setting, world class drivers in top gear on formula cars , gripping contests with amazing race craft, crowds of cheering spectators and a beautifully designed track with challenging bends and turns – all came together to make it an electrifying night.

Chennai has joined the league of Monaco and Macau in hosting a tight street circuit, exulted a fan. As the camera on the giant screens installed at the Island Grounds venue panned from the specially developed street track to aerial shots of the Marina Beach, the red façade of the University of Madras building, the Anna Memorial, there was a proud and appreciative murmur from the crowds. “Iconic monuments and Iconic moments are making this a memorable race, “ said the commentator aptly.

An aerial view of the illuminated Chennai Street Circuit during the Formula 4 Street Car Race, in Chennai on Sunday | Photo Credit: -

The sight of Sourav Ganguly, John Abraham, Naga Chaitanya and Arjun Kapoor – celebrity owners of some of the teams in the fray - sent ripples of delight in the crowd.

If the pleasure seekers were delighted by the festive mood and glamour, for the hardcore racing enthusiasts, the action on the track was exhilarating, especially the Indian Racing League F4 race which saw Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces acing it, with the second spot taken by his team mate Gabriela Jílková. Only the second time that one team had taken the top two spots.

Both drivers expressed appreciation of the track and setting. Said Jilkova, “The track had many varying characteristics making it challenging. “

‘Chennai, Detroit of India’

Speaking to businessline, the slenderly built Hyman, a South African with Indian ancestry whose grandfather had a connectin with Chennai said, “It is a privilege and pleasure to race in the heart of Chennai. We are normally far away from city limits. It was great to have so many people coming to see us race. “

About the track itself, Hyman said the tarmac was pretty good and comparable with the best street circuits . “The organisers have done a good job with laying it, and with the design. We have high speed sections, low speed sections, some technical sections so that it’s the driver’s skills that can make the difference.”

Rahul Todi of the Kolkata Shrachi Group, owners of the Rahr Bengal Tigers, wore a beaming smile, especially as the golden cars of the team did pretty well. He said, “Chennai is the Detroit of India and it is fitting to have a street circuit here given the tremendous interest in cars and motorsports in the State.”

What was exciting was that it was an inclusive race featuring women drivers who competed with men. The way the blonde haired Jilkova controlled the race throttling ahead in the last lap to pull ahead was thrilling.

Gabriela Jílková

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Private Ltd, the organiser of the event, said it was a historic race and thanked the Tamil Nadu government for securing the circuit’s safety and security and making the event possible.

Fabienne Wohlwend from the tiny country of Liechtenstein has been nominated as the Sportswoman of the year in her country five times. Hers is a remarkable story of someone with a passion for driving who made it to the top despite there being no culture of racing in her country. “I have always had to go abroad to train,” she said.

Fabienne Wohlwend FROM Liechtenstein