EPS, Stalin and debutants Udhayanidhi, Kamal Haasan file nomination papers

Our Bureau. Chennai | Updated on March 15, 2021

A host of candidates filed their nominations on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that will be held on April 6.

The list includes Chief Minister and AIADMK joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami filing nomination from his hometown Edappadi constituency in Salem district and DMK president MK Stalin from Kolathur constituency in Chennai.

Palaniswami is contesting from Edapaddi for the seventh time — winning four times in the past. His main opponent will be DMK candidate T Sampathkumar. In Kolathur, Stalin has won twice and will face AIADMK’s Adhi Rajaram.

Two prominent debutants in this election are Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) – both filed their nominations on Monday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency where he will face a PMK candidate (yet to be named). PMK is part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

Coimbatore-South will see a high-profile fight with Kamal Haasan taking on BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar.

AMMK’s chief TTV Dhinakaran filed his nomination from Kovilpatti. BJP TN president L Murugan also filed his nomination from Dharapuram constituency.

