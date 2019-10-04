EU launches Youth Climate Conclave in India

The Delegation of European Union (EU) to India has launched the “Youth Climate Conclave” with a series of events including a photography contest and a blog contest competition.

This will feed into a final event in the form of a Youth Climate Conclave to be held as part of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), 2020 from January 29th to 31st, 2020.

The project is organised by the EU, together with GIZ, TERI, and CEEW. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, is the nodal ministry for this.

The Youth Climate Conclave will have sessions that involve informing youth about the key issues related to climate change mitigation and adaptation. The building blocks of the Paris Agreement, including mitigation, adaptation, finance, loss and damage, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV), market and non-market mechanisms among others, will be explained.

A simulation of the UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP) on Climate Change will also be held with youth taking up the roles of negotiators and leaders from major countries, state groups and non-state actors to negotiate policies on limiting global temperature rise to below 2/1.5 degrees Celsius.