Events at border illustrative of confident India: PM Modi

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India is brimming with confidence, and the events on the borders and the government's decision to liberalise geospatial data are representative of the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
Modi said in the past, security considerations were the biggest “red light” which prevented the government from undertaking the measure to liberalise map making and access to geospatial data.
In the remarks, which come amid a slew of reports suggesting a disengagement between Indian and Chinese forces in icy heights of Eastern Ladakh, Modi said the confidence is a very big asset.
“Today, India is brimming with confidence. We are seeing it on the borders,” he said, without explicitly mentioning the thaw with China after nearly 10 months of a standoff.
It can be noted that there was a heavy troop and military hardware buildup in the Himalayan region since last summer, after China moved troops to newer grounds amid the pandemic.
One of the many confrontations turned ugly leading to deaths of soldiers in fist-fights and warning shots were also fired in another instance. The troops continued to be on vigil braving the hostile winter and according to reports, there has been a “disengagement” on the banks of Pangong Tso and south of it.
Modi was addressing the annual Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum organised by the IT industry lobby grouping.
Read: We are laying fibre but you need to provide services, PM tells IT industry
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...