Everyone is getting benefits of govt schemes without discrimination: PM Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that everyone in India was getting the benefits of the government’s schemes without any discrimination and efforts are being made to provide basic requirements to all poor.

PM Modi was addressing the gathering at Dehu in Pune where he inaugurated Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple.

Prime Minister said that the government was not discriminating against people in providing benefits of development schemes. “Today country is being run on the mantra sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas. Everyone is getting benefits from government schemes without any discrimination” said PM. He added that government needs everyone to be part of the development process.

“The schemes like power supply, water, housing, and health are being taken to every poor,” he said.

Tradition and technology go together

PM Modi said that to strengthen the national unity it is necessary to keep alive the ancient identity and tradition.

He said that modern technology and infrastructure are becoming India’s development options, but heritage and development must proceed together.

Natural farming

Prime Minister said that India is taking forward natural farming as a campaign and appealed that every Indian must contribute to expanding natural farming across the States.

“Country is taking forward natural farming as a campaign and we have to work together to take it to all farms,” he said.

The government is promoting organic farming under the dedicated scheme of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana which encourages all kinds of chemical-free farming systems including Zero Budget Natural Farming.