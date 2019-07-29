News

Ex-BusinessLine scribe passes away

Senior Journalist Pratap Ravindran, who worked as Bureau Chief of BusinessLine in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, passed away on Monday after a brief illness. He was 68. He also worked in New Delhi and Mumbai in a career spanning over three decades. Pratap started his career with Indian Express in late 1970s.

He also worked with Financial Express and Economic Times before joining Newstime as editorial writer in Hyderabad. He later shifted to business reporting. Pratap was an avid reader and a music lover.

