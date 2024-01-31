Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has scaled up its automated vehicle parking system with the introduction of FASTag system. The airport is introducing this upgraded solution to its parking system for passengers, visitors who come to see their families off, and those coming to the airport for meetings and park their vehicles in the designated parking lot.

Passenger convenience

An electronic toll collection system, FASTag is an incremental step to provide best-in-class technology that benefits passenger convenience and enhances travel experience, an airport spokesperson said. The airport has designated a lane each at the entry and exit for vehicles using the FASTag option. This is expected to aid faster vehicle movement and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter/exit the airport, helping save on time and fuel, the spokesperson said.

The main advantage is that it eliminates the need for cash transactions, resulting in quicker and convenient parking options for all. Vehicles can be parked without manual intervention, as in waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit payments at the entrance or exit, thus making the overall experience seamless, provided they have a FASTag account with sufficient balance.

Default option available

Those using the designated FASTag lane at entry should follow the corresponding lane at the exit also. Standard parking rate will apply with no additional cost. Signages at both entry and exit have been upgraded indicating the FASTag lane. The spokesperson said needs of passengers without a FASTag too will be met adequately. These passengers may continue to use the manual parking facility and pass-through lanes which do not have a FASTag facility.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit