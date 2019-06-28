News

FICCI seeks to include battery swapping services under FAME-II scheme

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 28, 2019 Published on June 28, 2019

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry has recommended inclusion of the battery swapping model of charging under the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme of the Department of Heavy Industry.

FICCI said Battery Swapping should be supported under the FAME-II scheme to encourage use of these vehicles, especially in the two and three-wheeler categories. The current guidelines of the scheme are not very clear about support for such models.

“The FAME-II policy was announced in March 2019. While the policy as such was much needed, there are some elements in the policy, which could be altered for better results. There is a general positive direction in the policy towards demand subsidies and incentives for creating EV charging infrastructure,” FICCI said.

FICCI said there is a need for clarification in the FAME-II policy to include Battery Swapping under the EV charging infrastructure part of the policy, which has an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore under the new policy.

