FICCI seeks to include battery swapping services under FAME-II scheme

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry has recommended inclusion of the battery swapping model of charging under the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme of the Department of Heavy Industry.

FICCI said Battery Swapping should be supported under the FAME-II scheme to encourage use of these vehicles, especially in the two and three-wheeler categories. The current guidelines of the scheme are not very clear about support for such models.

“The FAME-II policy was announced in March 2019. While the policy as such was much needed, there are some elements in the policy, which could be altered for better results. There is a general positive direction in the policy towards demand subsidies and incentives for creating EV charging infrastructure,” FICCI said.

FICCI said there is a need for clarification in the FAME-II policy to include Battery Swapping under the EV charging infrastructure part of the policy, which has an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore under the new policy.