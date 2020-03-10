Fighting Covid-19: Devotees told not to visit Sabarimala for monthly pooja

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu has urged the public not to attend the monthly poojas at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in view of the high alert against Covid-19 spread in the State.
Pilgrims from all over the country reach the temple for the monthly poojas. Earlier in the day, the State Cabinet too had called upon the public to suspend festivals, marriages and other functions involving mass gatherings.
The board would not physically block pilgrims heading for the temple but the Devaswom Board president hoped that devotees, including those from even outside of the State, would cooperate with the board and the government.
The pooja and other rituals will be carried out by the Melsanthi (high priest) and other Board staff residing at Sabarimala. No additional staff will be deputed to the temple. The Board urged advisory committees of other temples under its ambit to cancel cultural programmes planned along with annual festivals and restrict it to the conduct of traditional rituals to avoid mass gatherings.
The precautionary measures have been initiated for the current month and would be reviewed as per evolving circumstances, Vasu added.
