Final term exams of graduating students to be compulsorily conducted

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday permitted universities and other academic institutions to conduct the final term examinations.

“The final term examination are to be compulsorily conducted as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” said Home Ministry said in a letter written to the Higher Education Secretary

Last month, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has asked the UGC to revisit the guidelines on semester examination and the academic calendar.

The Expert Committee on Examinations and the Academic Calendar was headed by RC Kuhad, former Member, UGC and Vice-Chancellor, the Central University of Haryana along with other members.

After the HRD Ministry request on revisiting the guidelines, the UGC had asked the expert committee to come up with suggestions.

Internal assessment

The guidelines that were first issued in April recommended that intermediate semester students be graded based on an internal assessment of the present and previous semester.

The guidelines had also mentioned that the academic session 2020-21 may commence from August 1 for old students and from September 1 for fresh students.