Fire accident at speciality chemicals manufacturing unit in MSEZ

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A fire broke out in a speciality chemicals manufacturing unit in Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).
According to reports reaching here, people in the vicinity of MSEZ heard an explosion and saw fire from Catasynth Speciality Chemicals (a subsidiary of the Anthea Group) in MSEZ on Saturday afternoon.
Quoting the manager of the manufacturing unit, Mangaluru City Police said there are no casualties due to the fire accident as of now. Since the operations to extinguish the fire are still on, it is difficult to estimate the loss at this juncture, they said. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
Fire tenders from the Kadri fire station of the Karnataka Fire Department, New Mangalore Port Trust, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, and HPCL were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, they said.
Catasynth Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd operates a greenfield facility in Mangaluru, manufacturing catechol-based products such as Methylenedioxybenzene, Piperonal, Helional and Piperonyl Butoxide.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...