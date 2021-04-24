Fire accident at speciality chemicals manufacturing unit in MSEZ

A fire broke out in a speciality chemicals manufacturing unit in Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).

According to reports reaching here, people in the vicinity of MSEZ heard an explosion and saw fire from Catasynth Speciality Chemicals (a subsidiary of the Anthea Group) in MSEZ on Saturday afternoon.

Quoting the manager of the manufacturing unit, Mangaluru City Police said there are no casualties due to the fire accident as of now. Since the operations to extinguish the fire are still on, it is difficult to estimate the loss at this juncture, they said. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders from the Kadri fire station of the Karnataka Fire Department, New Mangalore Port Trust, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, and HPCL were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, they said.

Catasynth Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd operates a greenfield facility in Mangaluru, manufacturing catechol-based products such as Methylenedioxybenzene, Piperonal, Helional and Piperonyl Butoxide.