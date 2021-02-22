Flooding rain in Cuddalore for a second day

Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, which was the focal point of rampaging thunderstorms yesterday (Sunday), received 11.2 cm till 8.30 am this (Monday) morning. This follows the 18.5 cm of exceptionally heavy rain it received from Saturday till Sunday morning, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Parangipettai (Cuddalore) received the next highest rainfall at 5.4 cm till Monday morning, followed by Puducherry (4.3 cm, the city had received 19.2 cm the previous day); Karaikal (3.6 cm); Thiruthani (2.6 cm) and trailed at some distance by Valparai (0.38 cm); Vellore (0.37 cm); and Athiramapattinam (0.13 cm).

More rain forecast today

The European Centre for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts sees most of Tamil Nadu receiving light to moderate showers today (Monday) as well, while it would be slightly heavier along the Ghats from Udhagamandalam, Coimbatore, Valparai and the neighbouring Erode, Dindigul, Madurai, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi and Palayankottai.

Adjoining parts of Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of western Maharashtra and Goa are also expected to receive light to medium rainfall during the course of the day as the unseasonal February showers extend the area of its influence for another day.

Warmer nights for Central India

This area spans from Hunsur, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Kolar Gold Fields, Bengaluru, Punganuru, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, Chittoor, Trupathi, Nellore, Kavali, Hindupur, Sagara, Davangare, Karwar, Hubballi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kolhapur, Bagalkote, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri to Pune.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has pointed to the possibility of a rise in minimum temperatures (night) by 2-3 degree Celsius over most parts of Central India and Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days, apparently on account of the returning cloud cover over the region as thunderstorms return after a break.

Conducive environment assured

And there is an entire web of atmospheric systems in the neighbourhood, creating conducive conditions for clouds to form. These include the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area; a trough extending from here to North Maharashtra; a second trough from Nagaland to Lakshadweep across the plains of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and southern parts of Coastal Karnataka; and a third trough from South Sri Lanka coast to North Andhra Pradesh coast across North Tamil Nadu.

Adequate moisture supply

These formations allow sea winds to mop up the moisture and pipe in through the troughs where converging wind flows (from both sides) force it to rise up to the heights, cool drastically in the process, condense and fall as thundershowers accompanied by high winds, lightning and even hail at times.

As for today (Monday), the IMD has forecast the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning over Konkan, Goa, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The outlook until Tuesday morning sees light to moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places, with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.