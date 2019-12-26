News

FM releases stamp on DRI

Published on December 26, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled a special postage stamp to commemorate the distinguished service and contribution of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

DRI was constituted on December 4, 1957, to function as an apex intelligence agency of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs to counter the menace of smuggling.

Through the years it has established itself as the premier intelligence agency commanding the trust of international and national agencies with its intelligence inputs on subjects ranging from FICN, narcotics, gold, arms & ammunitions, wildlife, cultural heritage and commercial fraud, according to a statement.

