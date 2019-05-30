Smriti Irani: A berth for the giant-killer from Amethi

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Of all the seats that the BJP-led NDA won in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Amethi garnered the maximum attention with Smriti Irani winning the constituency.
Fondly called Didi in Amethi, the journey of the actor-turned-politician since 2003 — when she joined the party — till today has been quite remarkable.
In the previous NDA government, too, Irani held various portfolios starting with Human Resource Development.
Irani’s two-year stint as HRD Minister was full of controversies. Objections were raised on her appointment as a minister because of ambiguity over her educational qualifications. She was also accused of favouritism in appointments.
She was dropped from the HRD Ministry during a Cabinet reshuffle in 2016 and was assigned the Ministry of Textiles. A year later, she was given the additional charge of Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B), post the resignation of M Venkaiah Naidu. The responsbility was taken away from her in 2018.
Even during her tenure as I&B Minister, she drew flak for her efforts to clamp down on ‘fake news’.
An I&B Ministry directive to regulate fake news through penalties on journalists was withdrawn within hours at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office.
