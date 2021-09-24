News

Ford appoints transformation officer for winding down operations

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 24, 2021

Balasundaram Radhakrishnan will oversee and drive the transformation efforts associated with the restructuring.

US carmaker Ford has announced that its India Chief Anurag Mehrotra has quit the company and it has appointed a senior official to manage the ongoing exercise of winding down its vehicle manufacturing operations in India. 

"As we begin a new chapter in the transformation of our business in India, Anurag felt the time was right for him to pursue other opportunities for his career,," said a statement

Post announcement of transformation of its business in India, Balasundaram Radhakrishnan, who is currently director, Manufacturing, Ford India Private Limited (FIPL) has been appointed to the role of transformation officer, FIPL, according to a statement.

Radhakrishnan will oversee and drive the transformation efforts associated with the restructuring, it added.

