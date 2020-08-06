Form GSTR-9 to see new features to help assessees

There is some relief for GST annual return filers for fiscal year 2018-19. Now, it will be possible to download details of invoices mentioned in annual return form GSTR-9. The last date for filing the return is September 30.

Under the new arrangement, Table 8A of the form is downloadable in Excel format as a Zip file for FY 2018-19. Table 8A of Form GSTR-9 represents the total credit available for inwards supplies (other than imports and inwards supplies liable to reverse charge but includes services received from SEZs) pertaining to a financial year and reflected in FORM GSTR-2A. Data in the table is auto-populated, which is an aggregate of all the input tax credit (ITC) that has been declared by the corresponding suppliers in their form GSTR-1.

Prior to this date, Table 8A gave only a financial figure which was practically impossible to reconcile with the GST credit claimed by a taxpayer as the invoice-wise break-up of this data was never given by GSTN. Tax professionals and taxpayers had expressed unhappiness about this while filing the annual return for FY 2017-2018. This anomaly now stands corrected as GSTN has given an option to extract the invoice-wise break-up of ITC shown in Table 8A.