Form GSTR-9 to see new features to help assessees

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Table 8A can be downloaded in Excel format for FY19

There is some relief for GST annual return filers for fiscal year 2018-19. Now, it will be possible to download details of invoices mentioned in annual return form GSTR-9. The last date for filing the return is September 30.

Under the new arrangement, Table 8A of the form is downloadable in Excel format as a Zip file for FY 2018-19. Table 8A of Form GSTR-9 represents the total credit available for inwards supplies (other than imports and inwards supplies liable to reverse charge but includes services received from SEZs) pertaining to a financial year and reflected in FORM GSTR-2A. Data in the table is auto-populated, which is an aggregate of all the input tax credit (ITC) that has been declared by the corresponding suppliers in their form GSTR-1.

Prior to this date, Table 8A gave only a financial figure which was practically impossible to reconcile with the GST credit claimed by a taxpayer as the invoice-wise break-up of this data was never given by GSTN. Tax professionals and taxpayers had expressed unhappiness about this while filing the annual return for FY 2017-2018. This anomaly now stands corrected as GSTN has given an option to extract the invoice-wise break-up of ITC shown in Table 8A.

