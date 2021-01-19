Former bureaucrat Narendra Luther passes away

Nerandra Luther, a retired bureaucrat, poet and historian, passed away aged 88.

The senior 1955 batch IAS (retired) officer is survived by wife Bindi, daughter Sandhya and son Rahul. The passing away of Luther was informed by the family on Facebook.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while lauding the contributions made by Luther as a civil servant, a writer and columnist, expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

He breathed his last at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was ailing lately.

Luther was born in Hoshiarpur in Punjab in 1932. He started his career in the Indian Administrative Service in 1956 at Kurnool and later posted to Hyderabad in 1959.

He was known for his wit and humour and deep insights of history. He was one of the few, to who most journalists would approach for insights on historical developments in Hyderabad, when it was the land of Nizams. Luther was associated with the Save the Rock Society, and various arts, culture initiatives.

He, along with a group of citizens in Hyderabad were closely associated with various save heritage movements in Hyderabad.