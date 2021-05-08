Former minister Pitchandi appointed TN assembly pro-tem Speaker

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday appointed former Minister K Pitchandi as pro-tem Speaker of the state legislative assembly.

Pitchandi, who represents the Kilpennathur assembly constituency in Tiruvannamalai district,will take the oath of office on May 10.

He will administer the oath of office to all the newly elected members the following day.

He served as DMK deputy whip in 2016.