Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.
They said the 89-year-old Congress leader had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but he turned weak and was on fluids.
The former prime minister was admitted to the cardioneuro unit of the AIIMS and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, Singh's personal physician for years.
The Congress said the former prime minister is stable and is undergoing routine treatment.
"There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern," AICC secretary Pranav Jha tweeted after he was flooded with queries about Singh's health.
In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.
Prayers for the early recovery of the former prime minister poured in from a host of leaders across party lines.
"Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished Singh a speedy recovery.
Among others, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP's Nawab Malik also prayed for the ex-prime minister's good health.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...