Four more judicial members appointed on green tribunal

Justice Keloth Puthen Pura Jyotindranath, Justice Prakash Chandra Jaiswal, Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Justice Vinod Goel have been named as judicial members on the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

With the appointments, cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday, the number of judicial members on the NGT has risen to eight, including the chairperson.

The NGT also has four expert members.

The tribunal is to have a full-time chairperson and up to 20 judicial and expert members each and not less than 10 of either, according to the NGT Act 2010.