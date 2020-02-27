News

Four more judicial members appointed on green tribunal

Mumbai | Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Our Bureau

Justice Keloth Puthen Pura Jyotindranath, Justice Prakash Chandra Jaiswal, Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Justice Vinod Goel have been named as judicial members on the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

With the appointments, cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday, the number of judicial members on the NGT has risen to eight, including the chairperson.

The NGT also has four expert members.

The tribunal is to have a full-time chairperson and up to 20 judicial and expert members each and not less than 10 of either, according to the NGT Act 2010.

Published on February 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Earth captures new ‘mini moon’