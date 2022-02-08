Bask Associates, after piloting the project in the IT hub of Gachibowli, is now planning to introduce over 100 Brew Tribe e-carts to sell coffee in select locations in Hyderabad.

Trained Baristas brew coffee on the spot on a semi-automatic coffee machine imported from Europe. The menu includes freshly brewed drip coffee, black coffee, Coffee Latte, and Irish Coffee frappes; and in summers will offer cold coffees. “The mobile carts can also cater to family, social and corporate events. The Brew Tribe will partner with delivery aggregators for doorstep service too,” a top company executive said.

The carts are placed at strategic locations in the city and are on the move to be within the reach of the customers. Besides, foraying into cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the start-up is planning to tap the opportunity in tier-II market in Warangal, Karimnagar and other district headquarters.

The company plans to be present in all the metros by the end of next calendar year. “Consumers are not price conscious while buying beverages. They are more conscious about quality. If you can standardise the product and ensure right kind of raw material, you will capture the market,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), has said.

“Accessing aromatic, freshly brewed coffee on the go is a luxury every commuter yearns for on the city roads. The Brew Tribe will tap this virgin market with enormous potential, at an affordable price with utmost hygiene, quality and freshness,” Sampath Samudrala, one of the founders of Bask Associates, said.