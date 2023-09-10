September 10, 2023 16:15

At a press briefing at G20 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron says, “I think we (India-France) have a strong bilateral partnership... We had a very strong defence partnership and we strengthened this partnership, especially during the past 2 years. The visit of your PM during our Bastille Day, was a very critical moment.

French people were very proud and they felt the friendship and respect for your country... We will follow up on defence, we will develop and deploy on all the different parts of our defence roadmap, additional contracts and procurements in the months and years to come...Our partnership is getting strengthened in all the different sectors. We have to resist the fragmentation of the world and preserve balances. We have to work together to provide solutions. International Solar Alliance is the best examples of this philosophy.. The economic corridor also illustrates how we can work hand in hand.”