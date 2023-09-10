G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi 2023 Highlights: Here’s everything you need to know about the Day 2 of the G20 Summit in the national capital.
- September 10, 2023 20:44
It was a delight to meet President Bola Tinubu earlier today: PM Modi
PM Modi shared on X: It was a delight to meet President Bola Tinubu earlier today. Our talks were fruitful and will surely add momentum to the strong relations between India and Nigeria. Our key focus areas are trade and cultural exchanges.
- September 10, 2023 20:16
I conveyed my best wishes for Brazil’s next presidency of the G20, PM Modi on X
PM Modi on X: An excellent meeting with the President Lula. Ties between India and Brazil are very strong. We talked about ways to encourage trade and cooperation in agriculture, technology and more. I also conveyed my best wishes for Brazil’s next presidency of the G20.
- September 10, 2023 20:10
Official statement on PM Modi’s meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
The leaders reviewed the progress in their bilateral Strategic Partnership. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas like defence, green and sustainable development, critical minerals, mobility of skilled personnel and education. PM Modi invited Chancellor Scholz to India next year for the next round of Intergovernmental Commission.
- September 10, 2023 20:08
PM Modi met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
Discussions focussed on various aspects of the India – EU Strategic Partnership, including the next India - EU Summit, ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations, climate change and LiFE, digital technology, and Trade and Technology Council (TTC).
The leaders also discussed the India- Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor that was launched on 9 September 2023. They felt that there should be expeditious implementation of the Corridor. PM Modi also highlighted the possibilities of solar projects under the Corridor.
Source - PIB official statement
- September 10, 2023 20:07
PM Modi’s bilateral meeting with Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea
The leaders reviewed progress on various areas of bilateral Special Strategic Partnership, including in trade and investment, defence production, semiconductors and EV battery technology They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.
Source - PIB official statement
- September 10, 2023 20:06
PM Modi met with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
President Tinubu congratulated Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency. He also thanked him for ensuring the permanent membership of the African Union in the G20, and for promoting the interests of the Global South. Both leaders held productive talks on various areas of wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investment, defence, agriculture, millets, financial technology and capacity building.
Source - PIB official statement
- September 10, 2023 20:05
PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Mark Rutte, PM of the Netherlands on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi
PM Rutte congratulated PM Modi for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and the Summit. He also congratulated India on the success of the Chandrayaan mission and conveyed his best wishes for the Aditya mission to the Moon.
The two leaders discussed ways to deepen their bilateral partnership, including cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, clean energy and green hydrogen, semiconductors, cyber and digital technology, among others.
Source - PIB official statement
- September 10, 2023 20:00
West couldn’t ‘Ukrainaise’ G20 agenda as India consolidated ‘Global South’: Lavrov
The West was unable to “Ukrainaise” the G20 Summit agenda as the Indian Presidency consolidated members of the ‘Global South’ and enabled them to protect their legitimate interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.
“The active role of Indian Presidency genuinely consolidated G20 members from the Global South, particularly our BRICS partners. Thanks to the consolidated positions, the Global South countries were able to uphold and protect their legitimate interests that caused the West to be unable to Ukrainaise the agenda,” Lavrov said at a media briefing on Sunday.
- September 10, 2023 19:59
India addressed concerns of each country to forge consensus on G20 documents: Sources
The consensus that India managed to forge between G20 members, to arrive at the `G20 Leaders’ New Delhi Declaration’ on Saturday required tenacious following up on each and every issue and tackling of individual concerns of different countries, sources close to the development have said.
“A lot had obviously been settled prior to the G20 Summit. But some strands remained to be sorted out till the very end, including the language to be used on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Each and every issue was pursued diligently by our officials building up to a final consensus,” an official tracking the matter told businessline.
- September 10, 2023 19:57
India-Canada meeting at sidelines of G20
Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties. He conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship. The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats
- September 10, 2023 19:28
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM’s post on meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte
PM Modi shared on X: Excellent meeting with Mark Rutte. We talked about ways to enhance friendship between our nations.
- September 10, 2023 19:21
Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet. This is the motto of Brazil’s presidency of the G20.
President Lula Da Silva shared on X: Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet. This is the motto of Brazil’s presidency of the G20. Actions that guide us in the actions of the federal government in our country and now at the head of the G20.
- September 10, 2023 19:15
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Excellent meeting with President Lula says PM Modi
PM Modi shared on X: Excellent meeting with President @LulaOficial. Ties between India and Brazil are very strong.
- September 10, 2023 18:39
G20 Summit 2023 Live: A strong partnership with India is paramount for Europe: EU Commission President
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared on X: Thank you for your skilful leadership of the G20, @narandramodi
A strong partnership with India is paramount for Europe.
Glad to see our Trade & Tech Council in action.
And to have launched with you an historic project, the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor.
We also look forward to progress on a Free Trade Agreement.
This would unlock the great potential in our partnership.
- September 10, 2023 18:09
PM Modi says the talks with South Korean President bolstering India and the Republic of Korea’s ties in sectors like commerce, trade, people-to-people linkages and more
- September 10, 2023 18:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hold a bilateral talk in Delhi
- September 10, 2023 17:56
“I was about to cry” says President Azali Assoumani on announcement of the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20
After the announcement of the African Union’s permanent membership in the G 20, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani says, “I was about to cry. It was a great emotion for me. Because actually, we thought that there was going to be a debate and then a decision would be taken but at the very beginning of the Summit it was announced that we were a member...”
- September 10, 2023 17:52
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Italy is planning to exit from China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative: Italy PM Meloni
Italy PM Meloni informs Chinese Premier at G20 Summit that Italy is planning to exit from China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. Big victory for India as Italy set to rattle China. The discussion reportedly took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
- September 10, 2023 17:50
India is the 5th superpower in the world: President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union
President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani says, “ India is the 5th superpower in the world so there is enough room for India in Africa. We also know that India is so powerful that it went to space. So we just need to coordinate...India is superpower in terms of inhabitance, India is ahead of China now”
- September 10, 2023 17:37
Under its G20 presidency, India sent across message of peace and unity to world: French President Macron
As G20 President, India did its best to send a message of unity and peace to the world while Russia was still waging its aggression against Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
Considering the current fragmented environment, India has done well as G20 president, Macron noted at a media briefing here after the Summit concluded.
Referring to the India-French strategic partnership, he said the relationship is much more than bilateral engagement and that the two countries have to work towards resisting the fragmentation of the world.
- September 10, 2023 17:35
Video of waterlogging at venue of G20 is misleading: PIB
A video claims that there is waterlogging at venue of G20 Summit. This claim is exaggerated and misleading clarifies PIB on X.
- September 10, 2023 17:32
Indian and foreign journalists waiting for PM Modi. He is expected to arrive shortly
Indian and foreign journalists waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Media Centre at the venue of the G20 Leaders’ Summit event. The PM is expected to arrive shortly.
- September 10, 2023 17:30
Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with African Union President on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi
- September 10, 2023 17:29
G20 Summit 2023 Live: India-France Joint Statement
French President Macron congratulated PM Modi on India’s success of Mission Chandrayaan 3. The two leaders recalled six decades of India-France Space cooperation and reviewed the progress since holding of the first Strategic Space Dialogue in June 2023.
They acknowledged the strong India-France civil nuclear ties, good progress in the discussion for the Jaitapur nuclear plant project and welcomed the continuing engagement of both sides to expand bilateral cooperation to establish a partnership for co-developing SMR and AMR technologies as well as the forthcoming signature of a dedicated declaration of intent. France reiterated its steadfast and unwavering support for India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen the defence cooperation through partnership in design, development, testing and manufacture of advanced defence technologies and platforms, and expand production in India, including for third countries in Indo-Pacific and beyond. In this context, they also called for early finalisation of the Defence Industrial Roadmap.
- September 10, 2023 17:26
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Türkiye President on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi
- September 10, 2023 17:24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi
- September 10, 2023 17:23
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on meeting with PM Modi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared on X: A new coexistence between North and South was achieved here at the #G20 summit in New Delhi. We remain ambitious in the fight against climate change and state: The global community is very clearly opposed to the violent principles of Russian politics.
- September 10, 2023 17:17
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi on bilateral with German Chancellor
PM Modi shared on X: Very good meeting with @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz in Delhi. Thanked him for enriching the G20 Summit with his views.
- September 10, 2023 17:07
Actor Shah Rukh Khan says G20 Presidency has brought a sense of honour for India
Shah Rukh Khan shared on X: Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency
- September 10, 2023 16:45
G20 declaration a “coup” for PM Modi, but stops short of condemning Ukraine war, says world media
The G20 declaration, which hit snags on the language to describe the Ukraine war, amounted to a “coup” for host Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The final compromise statement reflected a stand far softer than those the US and its Western allies have adopted on Russia, the world media said on Sunday.
- September 10, 2023 16:42
Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
While answering a question, Whether issues of Khalistan extremism and “foreign interference”came up in talks with PM Modi? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, “Both the issues came up. Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues... Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us.. at the same time we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred.
I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference...”
- September 10, 2023 16:36
G20 summit was successful and focused on various issues including global food security said UK PM Rishi Sunak
UK PM Rishi Sunak shared on X: Stronger together. Stronger united Thank you @narendramodi for a historic G20 and the Indian people for such a warm welcome. From global food security to international partnerships, it’s been a busy but successful summit.
- September 10, 2023 16:32
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi meets President of Turkiye
PM Modi shared on X: Met President @RTErdogan. We talked about ways to further cement trade and infrastructure linkages between India and Türkiye.
- September 10, 2023 16:20
G20 Summit 2023 Live: French President Emmanuel Macron, shares photo with PM Modi saying वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्
French President highlights India’s G20 Presidency theme in post on X.
- September 10, 2023 16:15
I think we (India-France) have a strong bilateral partnership: French President Emmanuel Macron
At a press briefing at G20 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron says, “I think we (India-France) have a strong bilateral partnership... We had a very strong defence partnership and we strengthened this partnership, especially during the past 2 years. The visit of your PM during our Bastille Day, was a very critical moment.
French people were very proud and they felt the friendship and respect for your country... We will follow up on defence, we will develop and deploy on all the different parts of our defence roadmap, additional contracts and procurements in the months and years to come...Our partnership is getting strengthened in all the different sectors. We have to resist the fragmentation of the world and preserve balances. We have to work together to provide solutions. International Solar Alliance is the best examples of this philosophy.. The economic corridor also illustrates how we can work hand in hand.”
- September 10, 2023 16:12
Had a very fruitful meeting with Chairperson of the African Union says PM Modi
PM Modi shared on X: Had a very fruitful meeting with @PR_AZALI. Congratulated him once again on African Union joining the G20 family. Comoros is vital to India’s SAGAR Vision. Our deliberations included ways to enhance cooperation in areas like shipping, trade and more.
- September 10, 2023 16:07
G20 Summit Live Update: Modi meets PM Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
PM Modi Shared on X: Met PM Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.
- September 10, 2023 15:56
India will offer Russia options to invest the billions in rupees it has accumulated for exports: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
India will offer Russia options to invest the billions in rupees it has accumulated for exports, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday in New Delhi.
“Our Indian friends said they would propose promising areas they can be invested in,” Lavrov told reporters, citing talks with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the East Asia summit prior to his arrival to India. “Right now our governments are talking how to use and invest them to mutual benefit.”He didn’t provide further details. Lavrov also said Russian arms contracts with India remain in force, despite difficulties with payments caused by sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- September 10, 2023 15:54
G20 Summit 2023 Live: We support a deep reform of global governance: French President Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron says, “We support a deep reform of global governance. Security Council but as well the World Bank and the IMF, they have to reflect today’s reality in terms of demography and economy as well. And then we want to increase the available tools. That’s why we want to replenish the World Bank and France is supporting that so that the emerging countries have a greater role to play...”
- September 10, 2023 15:38
G20 Summit has sent across message of unity, says French President Emmanuel Macron
Referring to Ukraine conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said G20 talked about upholding principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of States. G20 is not a forum of political discussions. We are here mainly to talk about economic topics and climate change. G20 said it supports lasting peace and support territorial integrity.
We support deep reform of international institutions to reflect current reality of world, he added.
- September 10, 2023 15:32
A very productive lunch meeting with France President says PM Modi
PM Modi shared on X: A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress.
- September 10, 2023 15:28
G20 Summit 2023 Live: French President Macron in a press briefing at G20 Summit
I would like to commend for joining African Union as a full-fledged member. What is important the agenda we have been promoting for number of years has moved forward in Delhi. The four underlying principles focus on fight against poverty, major leap when it comes to climate financing.
- September 10, 2023 15:17
Dialogue with emerging economies on all continents is essential: French President Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on X: One planet, one family, one future. This is the slogan of the G20 in New Delhi. Faced with the growing risk of fracturing the world, dialogue with emerging economies on all continents is essential. Global stability and our ability to act depend on it.
- September 10, 2023 15:13
G20 Summit 2023 Live: FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit here.
It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 15:12
G20 Summit Live Updates: World leaders experience India’s rich musical heritage over presidential dinner
An ensemble of musicians, some of whom played sursingar, mohan veena, dilruba and other rare instruments, regaled G20 world leaders during the ceremonial dinner hosted for them by President Droupadi Murmu.
The gala dinner was hosted at the Bharat Mandapam on day one of the G20 Summit, which will end on Sunday. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 15:11
Geopolitical issues should not hijack G20 discussions: Brazil President
Geopolitical issues should not hijack the discussions at G20, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday after assuming the presidency of the bloc of emerging and developed economies.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit here, Lula said the bloc was not interested in a “divided G20” and the challenges of the day could be faced only through joint action.
“We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict,” he said soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 presidency to him. The next summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 15:08
Japan’s PM urges immediate Russian troop withdrawal at G20 Summit
Japan PM Fumio Kishida in a press briefing at G20 Summit: ”On Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, throughout the meetings, Japan has pressed for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops. The realisation of just & durable peace in Ukraine. We underscored our position that Russia’s nuclear threat let alone its use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable. I also highlighted the importance of assistance from the global community to vulnerable populations under conflict...”
- September 10, 2023 15:04
G20 members must lead by example in delivering on the promises of $100 billion per year for climate finance: IMF MD Georgieva
In her statement at the conclusion of G20 Summit, IMF MD Georgieva said: “Our one and only earth is threatened by existential climate change. Ahead of COP28, we must raise ambition to decisively reduce emissions to prevent grave risks to economic wellbeing and macro-financial stability. Transforming this ambition into reality will require large investments both from the international community and the private sector, as well as an appropriate price for carbon.”
“G20 members must lead by example in delivering on the promises of $100 billion per year for climate finance, supported by strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks. At the IMF, we have secured over $40 billion to support vulnerable countries through our Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) to build climate resilience,” she said.
- September 10, 2023 15:02
G20 leaders embraced the theme of India’s Presidency of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”: IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva
G20 leaders wholeheartedly embraced the theme of India’s Presidency of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” and conveyed a strong consensus for joint action to address global challenges in the New Delhi Declaration, stated IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva.
- September 10, 2023 14:59
Under India's leadership, we were able to agree on the G20 Leaders’ declaration which is a truly meaningful achievement: Japan PM Kishida
Japan Prime Minister Kishida said, “Under the leadership of India as this year’s chair, we were able to agree on the G20 Leaders’ declaration which is a truly meaningful achievement. Japan has been engaged in the negotiations with the intent to pass on the outcome of the G7 to the G20 and we were able to hand over to the G20 points that were confirmed at the Hiroshima Summit.”
- September 10, 2023 14:51
Joe Biden ‘very humble’, says Indian priest after holding communion service for US president
Father Nicholas Dias, secretary for the liturgy commission for the Delhi Archdiocese, has described US President Joe Biden as a “very humble” person who expressed that his grandmother was a great influence in his life.
Father Dias met Biden during a 30-minute holy communion service for the US president at a hotel where he was staying in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the G20 summit. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 14:50
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Italian PM tells China’s premier of plan to quit Belt and Road Initiative
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined Italy’s plan to pull out of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit, Italian media reported on Sunday.
Italy, seeking to minimise any backlash from the decision from Beijing, would as a replacement aim to revitalise a strategic partnership agreement with China, aimed at fostering economic cooperation, it first signed in 2004.
Italy is the only G7 nation to sign up to the BRI, a global trade and infrastructure plan modelled on the old Silk Road that linked imperial China and the West. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 14:47
Time has come to adopt a human centric vision of progress: PM Modi
PM Modi in Session 3: Simply having a GDP centric approach is outdated. Time has come to adopt a human centric vision of progress. India has been making several efforts in this regard, particularly in areas relating to data and technology. We must do whatever we can to use AI for socio-economic development.
- September 10, 2023 14:44
Shared my thoughts during Session 3 of the G20 Summit: PM Modi
PM Modi on X: Shared my thoughts during Session 3 of the G20 Summit. This Session focussed on the theme of ‘One Future.’ Emphasised on the need of the hour being to look beyond the idea of a Global Village and make the vision of Global Family a reality.
- September 10, 2023 14:15
Global South helped avoid Ukraine overshadowing G20 agenda, says Russian Minister Lavrov
- September 10, 2023 14:13
Modi’s call to hold November G20 virtual meeting will be a reality check on how current decisions are implemented: Sergey Lavrov
- September 10, 2023 14:10
G20 Summit is a breakthrough summit as it provides us a way forward to move ahead in many key areas: Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov.
- September 10, 2023 14:10
India as president of G20 consolidated for the first time the position of Global South: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
- September 10, 2023 14:09
G20 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi proposes virtual session of G20 in November-end
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed a virtual session of the G20 around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders’ summit that concluded here on Sunday.
In his concluding remarks at the final session of the two-day G20 summit here, Modi noted that India’s presidency of G20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 14:08
G20 gives big push to reform IMF and other institutions which have been so far restrained by US and its allies: Sergey Lavrov
- September 10, 2023 14:00
G20 Summit has been a success: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press briefing
- September 10, 2023 13:51
G20 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi makes fresh push for UN reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a fresh push for reforms in global bodies including the United Nations, saying despite the increase in member states of the world body, the number of permanent members in the UN Security Council has remained the same.
Addressing the “One Future” session of the G20 Summit here, the prime minister said the world’s ‘new realities’ should be reflected in ‘new global structure’.
He said the world was different when the UN was founded with 51 members. Now the number of member states has risen to nearly 200, Modi said. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 13:49
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Agenda of ongoing India-France bilateral meeting
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron meeting over a working lunch, with defence ties and space collaboration on the agenda.
- September 10, 2023 13:45
G20 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi’s statement at G20 Summit Session 3
PM Modi’s statement at G20 Summit Session 3: I suggest that we develop a framework for Responsible Human-Centric AI Governance. In this regard, India will also provide its suggestions. Our effort will be to ensure that socioeconomic development, the global workforce, and R&D spaces benefit from AI.
There are several other pressing issues that the world is currently facing, which will impact the present and future of all nations. These include challenges related to cybersecurity and cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is a new issue concerning social order, monetary, and financial stability. That is why we need to develop a global standard for regulating cryptocurrencies and take steps in this direction as soon as possible. Similarly, a global framework is required for cybersecurity.
- September 10, 2023 13:40
PM Modi’s remarks at the final session of G20 Summit
PM Modi’s remarks at the final session of G20 Summit: Instead of a GDP-centric approach, I have been pointing to a human-centric vision consistently. Today, nations like India have a lot that they can share with the world. We have talked about sharing data from India’s Chandrayaan Mission with everyone. This is also an example of our commitment to a human-centric approach.
India has been focusing on using technology for inclusive development, taking it to the last mile. In our small villages, even a small business owner is making digital payments. During our Presidency, a consensus has been reached for the development of a strong Digital Public Infrastructure framework. Similarly, G20 Principles on Harnessing Data for Development have also been agreed upon.
- September 10, 2023 13:23
Brazilian President's statement at the closing ceremony of G20 Summit
Brazilian President at the closing ceremony: “Brazilian Presidency of the G20 has three priorities: social inclusion and the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development, and the reform of global governance institutions. All these priorities are part of the Brazilian Presidency motto, which says ‘Building a fair world and a sustainable planet.’ Two task forces will be created: the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the Global Mobilization against Climate Change.”
- September 10, 2023 13:16
This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden
US President Joe Biden on Sunday said this year’s G20 summit has proven that the grouping can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues.
He made the remarks in a post on X as he left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat here this morning.
“At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues,” Biden said. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 13:03
Brazilian President Lula, in the G20 closing ceremony, stated that social inclusion, fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development are G20 priorities.
- September 10, 2023 13:02
I hope the roadmap of One Earth, One Family and One Future will have a fruitful journey: PM Modi
“You all have given various proposals and suggestions. It’s our responsibility to see how we can look at these suggestions. I suggest that we hold a virtual session at November end to deliberate on these suggestions and proposals. With this, I announce the completion of G20 Summit. I hope the roadmap of One Earth, One Family and One Future will have a fruitful journey,” said PM Modi.
- September 10, 2023 12:59
I congratulate PM Modi for efficiently leading G20 bloc and for excellent work in this summit: Brazil Prez
- September 10, 2023 12:57
We need peace and co-operation rather than conflict: Brazil Prez
- September 10, 2023 12:57
We want greater participation of emerging markets in global institutions such as World Bank, UN: Brazil President
- September 10, 2023 12:56
Brazil President: We need to accelerate our goals to end world hunger.
- September 10, 2023 12:56
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi hands over G20 ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president
Marking the ceremonial transfer of the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who hailed India for giving voice to topics of interests of emerging economies.
At the concluding session, Modi handed over the gavel and offered best wishes to Brazil for the presidency. Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidency on December 1 this year.
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-10 at 12.48.09.jpeg
- September 10, 2023 12:50
Watch: Closing ceremony of the G20 Summit
Here is the live feed of the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 12:45
There is need to expand mandate of multilateral development banks: PM Modi
There is a need to expand the mandate of multilateral development banks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told G20 leaders during a summit of the bloc on Sunday.
He said decisions on expanding the mandate should be “immediate and effective”. - Reuters
- September 10, 2023 12:42
British PM Sunak, wife spent 45 minutes at Akshardham temple, enquired about its architecture and history
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty spent 45 minutes at the Akshardham Temple here on Sunday morning, offering prayers and learning about its architecture and history, according to temple management officials.
They reached the temple dedicated to Swaminarayan, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, early morning and walked barefoot from the reception area to the main temple complex -- a distance of about 150 metres.
Sunak, who was dressed in a crisp white shirt and navy blue trousers, and his wife, who paired a beige kurta with a bright pink dupatta and loose pants, were accorded a traditional welcome at the temple. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 12:38
Inclusion of African Union in G20 is ‘significant stride’ towards more inclusive global dialogue: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 is a significant stride towards a more inclusive global dialogue and stressed on collaborative efforts for the benefit of the entire world.
In a significant milestone under India’s G20 presidency, the African Union on Saturday became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world. It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.
All member countries of the G20 accepted Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to bring the key bloc of the Global South to the high table of the world’s top economies. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 12:35
G20 Summit Live Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron talks about Paris Agenda
French President Emmanuel Macron: “No country should have to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet: that is the purpose of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet. At #G20Delhi, I have come to convey this, and continue dialogue with my counterparts from every continent.” ( French Embassy in India official account on X)
- September 10, 2023 12:29
G20 Summit 2023: India’s diverse musical heritage shines at gala dinner hosted by President
At the gala dinner hosted by President, India showcased its diverse musical heritage to the world. It witnessed usage of traditional music from all across the country.
The key highlight was ‘Gandharva Atodyam’. It is a unique musical medley featuring an exquisite symphony of musical instruments from across Bharat, showcasing Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk and Contemporary music with an ensemble of classical instruments. The playlist included:
Hindustani music : Raag Darbari kanda and kafi- khelat hori
Folk music : Rajasthan- Kesariya Balam, Ghumar and Nimbura Nimbura
Carnatic music : Raag Mohanam - Swagatam krishna
Folk music : Kashmir, Sikkim and Meghalaya - Bomru Bomru
Hindustani music : Raag Desh and Ekla chalo re
Folk music : Maharashtra - Aabir gulal (Abhang), Reshma chare ghani (lavani), Gazar (Varkari)
Carnatic music : Raag Madhyamavati - Laxmi baramma
Folk music : Gujarat- Morbani and Ramdev peer Helo
Traditional and Devotional music : West Bengal - Bhatiyali and Achutam Keshavam (Bhajan)
Folk music : Carnatic - Madu mekam kannai, Kaveri chindu and Aad pambe
Devotional music : Sri Ram Chandra Kripalu , Vaishnav jana to and Raghupati Raghava
Hindustani, Carnatic and Folk music : Raag Bhairavi- Dadra, Mile Sur Mera Tumhara
Capture.JPG
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-10 at 12.22.25 (1).jpeg
Capture.JPG
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-10 at 12.22.27.jpeg
- September 10, 2023 12:22
EU Commission President talks about India’s success in rolling out its Digital Public Infrastructures
EU Commission President in the third session of G20 Summit: India has achieved remarkable success in rolling out its Digital Public Infrastructures. We heard the Prime Minister, and we very much support his initiative. The possibilities are huge, but the investments, are small. The trick is to build public digital infrastructure, that is interoperable, open to all and trusted.
- September 10, 2023 12:19
We should establish a framework for safe, responsible AI: EU Commission President
EU Commission President: The future is digital. I passed two messages to the G20:
→ We should establish a framework for safe, responsible AI, with a similar body as the IPCC for climate.
→ Digital public infrastructures are an accelerator of growth. They must be trusted, interoperable & open to all.
- September 10, 2023 12:16
Konark to Nalanda: India’s architectural heritage takes centre stage at G20 Summit
From the 13th century Konark temple of Odisha to the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar, the G20 Summit venue here has put a spotlight on the rich architectural heritage of India.
As President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the guests at a ceremonial dinner for various heads of state and other world leaders and their spouses at the Bharat Mandapam venue on Saturday night, a replica of the ancient Nalanda University -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- in Bihar formed the backdrop. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 12:11
US President Joe Biden along with India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and European Union to work together for a new India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor: Jon Finer
Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor of the White House speaks on the United States’ railway deal with India, UAE and Saudi, “US President Joe Biden along with India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and European Union, announced a landmark commitment to work together to develop a new India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. This transformative partnership has the potential to unleash a new era of economic activities from Europe to Asia with a railway, linked with ports, connected to the Middle East. This will create a novel interconnected corridor to facilitate global trade, expand reliable access to electricity, facilitate clean energy distribution and strengthen telecommunication links.”
- September 10, 2023 12:02
G20 Summit Live Updates: EU Commission President tweets about Mahatma Gandhi
EU Commission President: Today we gather in Raj Ghat, dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi.
Raj Ghat’s eternal flame burns bright even in the darkest of times.
Symbolising that peace and justice, the values championed by one of India’s greatest leaders, can and must prevail in this world.
- September 10, 2023 11:54
‘Proud moment for India at G20’: Tharoor hails India’s G20 Sherpa for Delhi Declaration consensus
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hailed India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant for the ‘Delhi Declaration’ consensus, and said it was a “proud moment for India at G20”.
Tagging Kant’s remarks in an interview on how the consensus was achieved on the paragraphs on Russia-Ukraine, Tharoor said in a post on X, “Well done @amitabhk87! Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS!”
“’Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got final draft,’ says India’s G20 Sherpa on ‘Delhi Declaration’ consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!” Tharoor, a former under secretary-general, said in his post late Saturday night. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 11:40
Harsh Vardhan Shringla on India’s G20 leadership achieving swift consensus on New Delhi Declaration
On adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, Co-ordinator of India’s G20 presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla says “It was momentous because, in a normal multilateral process, you have to go to the end of any Summit to attain a consensus on an outcome document...The fact that we have come up with the consensus document with the support of our G20 partners on the first day of our presidency, is a tremendously positive news...”
- September 10, 2023 11:35
G20 Summit Live Updates: G20 presidencies of last year, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, representing the G20 presidencies of last year and the next year, handed over a sapling each to current chair Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
The symbolic ceremony took place at the start of the third session, ‘One Future’, of the G20 Summit.
First Widodo handed over the sapling to Modi and then Lula da Silva presented the sapling to the Prime Minister, amidst applause from other leaders. - PTI
image - 2023-09-10T113317.545.jpg
image - 2023-09-10T113257.207.jpg
- September 10, 2023 11:27
Five takeaways from G20 Summit on its final day
The leaders of G20 are meeting for a final session in the Indian capital on Sunday.
Here are the highlights so far:
* Russia praises G20 consensus declaration that avoid direct criticism of Moscow for the war in Ukraine as ‘balanced”
* EU official says Ukraine issue was the most contentious issue and dragged out negotiations until the last moment
* G20 leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gather at Rajghat, the memorial to the father of the Indian independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi, on the banks of the Yamuna river.
* Britain commits $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund to help developing countries cope with climate change
* Biden skips final session of summit, flies to Vietnam for talks. - Reuters
- September 10, 2023 11:25
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Here's a list of bilateral meetings on Sunday
Bilateral meetings on Sunday: India will host several bilateral meetings today. PM Modi is expected to hold a working lunch meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron. India is also expected to have bilaterals with Canada, UAE, South Korea, Turkiye and Brazil.
- September 10, 2023 11:21
Biofuel alliance presents $500 b opportunity for G20 countries: IBA
Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 billion in the next three years for G20 countries, according to Indian Biogas Association (IBA). Biofuel alliance can be a win-win situation for G20 countries and the environment, IBA said.
- September 10, 2023 11:14
UK to provide $2 billion to Green Climate Fund
Britain will commit to provide $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to help developing countries cope with climate change, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday at the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi. The pledge would be the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to date to help the world tackle climate change, a government statement said.
- September 10, 2023 11:01
World Leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam Convention Center for the final session of the G20 Summit on the theme “One Future”
- September 10, 2023 10:52
G20 Summit Live Updates: US President Joe Biden leaves for Vietnam
US President Joe Biden leaves from New Delhi for Vietnam.
- September 10, 2023 10:51
Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future: PM Modi
PM Modi tweeted: “At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future.”
- September 10, 2023 10:46
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Russia says G20 declaration ‘balanced’ as summit moves to final day
Russia praised a G20 summit declaration that stopped short of directly criticising Moscow for the war in Ukraine and said the bloc’s leaders had acted in the interest of conflict resolution as deliberations headed into a second day on Sunday.
The group adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi on Saturday that avoided condemning Russia for the war but called on all states not to use force to grab territory. Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” there.
“There were very difficult negotiations on the Ukraine issue; first of all, the collective position of the BRICS countries and partners worked, everything was reflected in a balanced form ...”, Svetlana Lukash, the Russian G20 sherpa, or government negotiator, was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax. - Reuters
- September 10, 2023 10:41
On New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration consensus, Sigrid Kaag, Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands says, “It is good that there is a consensus document”.
- September 10, 2023 10:40
Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director, IMF says world has a unified perspective on dealing with crypto assets
In a post in X, Gita Gopinath said, “Thanks to the great efforts of Minister @nsitharaman during India’s G20 presidency the world has a unified perspective on dealing with crypto assets, significant progress was made on MDB reforms & on debt issues through India’s joint leadership of the Sovereign Debt Roundtable.”
- September 10, 2023 10:37
Discussions on the G20 leaders’ declaration went on till the last minute and the Ukraine conflict was the most contentious issue before a consensus was reached: European Union official
- September 10, 2023 10:30
G20 Summit host city Delhi expects moderate rainfall during the day
The IMD said Delhi recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am. The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8:30 am.
The city, which is hosting heads of state from around the world for the G20 Summit, is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 10:15
Russia is more isolated after G20 Summit: European Union official
- September 10, 2023 10:10
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy visit the Akshardham temple
UK PM Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murthy visit the iconic Akshardham temple. They were given a tour of the temple and also gifted a model of the temple. They visited the temple early morning before UK PM’s participation in the ceremony at Rajghat along with global leaders.
- September 10, 2023 10:04
India’s strong leadership has preserved G20: European Union official
- September 10, 2023 10:01
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes African Union’s inclusion in G20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The inclusion of African Union in the G20 underscores its pivotal role in global progress. We stand ready to further collaborate and boost our shared aspirations. We will keep working closely for global well-being.”
- September 10, 2023 09:51
G20 Summit Live Updates: World leaders depart from Rajghat after after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi
PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and other world leaders leave from Rajghat after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:42
Watch: G20 leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Here is the live feed of G20 leaders paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:33
Doctor on call: e-Sanjeevani kiosk at G20 Summit venue to help delegates, mediapersons
G20 delegates or accredited mediapersons feeling under the weather can consult doctors online via e-Sanjeevani kiosks at the summit venue.
India has showcased its digital prowess to the delegates attending the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam through a Digital India Experience Zone.
From UPI to the national telemedicine service e-Sanjeevani and Aadhaar to DigiLocker, some of India’s key digital public infrastructure projects have been showcased at the zone. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 09:32
G20 Summit Live Updates: US President Joe Biden arrives at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden as he arrives at Rajghat to pay homage to Mamata Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:31
G20 Summit 2023 Live: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:30
G20 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi welcomes Emmanuel Macron at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:26
200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: India’s Sherpa
It took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders’ Summit here, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Sunday.
The team of diplomats, including joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts with their counterparts on the contentious Ukraine conflict to drive home a consensus that was clinched on the first day of the G20 Leaders Summit itself.
“The most complex part of the entire G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, 15 drafts,” Kant said. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 09:19
US President Biden hails G20 Summit as the driving force for global solutions
US President Biden says,”At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.”
- September 10, 2023 09:10
G20 Summit Live Upfdates: PM Modi welcomes UK PM Rishi Sunak at Rajghat
UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat as the former arrives to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:08
PM Modi welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:08
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Russia Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes Russia Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:07
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:06
PM Modi welcomes his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at Rajghat, Delhi as she arrives to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:05
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:04
G20 Summit Live Updates: Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, arrives at Rajghat
Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:02
G20 Summit Live Updates: Canada PM Justin Trudeau arrives at Rajghat
Canada PM Justin Trudeau arrives at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:58
G20 Summit Live Updates: Oman Deputy PM Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al reaches Rajghat
Oman Deputy PM Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:56
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at Rajghat
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:55
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:54
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:49
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic restrictions
“Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and, consequently, buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
