Gender Park to host 3-day international meet at Kozhikode in February

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Gender Park in partnership with UN Women is organising the second edition of International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II) at Kozhikode in February.
The three-day conference, beginning on February 11, will be held at The Gender Park’s Kozhikode campus in a partially-digital (hybrid) format, given the prevalence of Covid-19. The focal theme is ‘Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment’, seeking to throw light on the critical linkages between entrepreneurship, economic growth and poverty reduction.
Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women & Child Development K K Shailaja announced the conduct of ICGE-II by releasing the brochure.
The IGCE-II will enable various stakeholders to engage with different aspects of sustainable entrepreneurships and social businesses. These include meanings, models, scope of the concepts and the challenges in the pandemic-induced scenario with an objective to locate gender in these elements, besides sharing of experience from across the globe.
Shailaja said the conference envisages an initiation of policy-level dialogue and gender-sensitive interventions for socially-inclined entrepreneurship models. “We hope these conversations will contribute to making positive shifts in sustainable development,” she added.
ICGE is a platform for discussion and advocacy of gender and developmental subjects. The agenda is to move towards an equality that recognizes the different needs and priorities of the genders. Further, conference seeks to ensure that all genders have equal opportunities in realising their rights and enjoy the same access and opportunity to contribute to and benefit from development.
Last week, The Gender Park entered into an equal partnership with UN Women. The pact facilitates an up scaling of the Gender Park as a South Asian hub for gender equality, besides institutionalizing a Gender Data Centre within the International Institute for Gender and Development. UN Women is set to collaborate with the Gender Park in its prestigious projects such as International Women’s Trade Centre, Women in Sustainable Entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme and ICGE-II.
