Merkel to visit India with ministerial delegation, to hold talks with PM Modi

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive here on Thursday with a delegation from 12 ministries and hold discussions on various bilateral topics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German envoy Walter J Lindner said.
Sources said India and Germany are expected to sign about 20 agreements in a wide spectrum of areas during Merkel’s visit.
India and Germany have a “very longstanding relationship” and there is a huge potential for further building cooperation between the two countries in various areas, Lindner said on Wednesday.
On a question if Kashmir issue will be discussed between Merkel and Prime Minister Modi, Lindner said the two leaders have a “very good relationship and they can talk about any issue“.
On the visit of European Union MPs to Kashmir, Lindner said, “EU has already said it is a private visit and that is our stand too. We didn’t have any idea that they are coming to India and I know as much as you do”.
Elaborating on Merkel’s two-day visit to India, Lindner said the German Chancellor will be landing in Delhi on Thursday evening accompanied by a delegation from 12 ministries.
He said representatives from the ministries are expected to hold bilateral meetings with their Indian counterparts.
“The topics of discussions would include artificial intelligence, sustainable development, urban mobility, agriculture and football among others,” he told reporters.
Merkel will also be interacting with Indian female personalities who made an impact in the society, Lindner said.
“The female personalities would include lawyers, bloggers and start up owners,” he said.
Apart from holding bilateral talks with Indian leaders, Merkel would also be visiting a German company in Gurgaon and a Metro station before leaving for airport on Saturday, Lindner said.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism