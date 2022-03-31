GFG Alliance ropes in Tata Steel veteran Biswas as Group CIO

GFG Alliance has appointed former Tata Steel veteran Sandip Biswas as Group Chief Investment Officer to further strengthen its management team globally.

Biswas will be responsible for delivering sustained commercial and investment performance, playing a key role in supporting the group’s debt restructuring and transformation plans, areas in which he has deep expertise.

Biswas joins from Tata Steel where for 17 years he held senior and board level positions in its important JVs and subsidiaries, including Group Executive Vice President, Finance, for Tata Steel where he oversaw the group’s financing strategies.

In July 2019, he became Tata Steel Europe’s Executive Director responsible for driving the company’s transformation programme and was appointed to the board. Most recently, Biswas was the Chairman of Tata Steel UK.

He has sat on the boards of companies across various geographies in South East Asia, India, Africa, Europe and Canada spanning across port, shipping, coal and iron ore mining and steel industries.

He is an honours graduate in commerce from Calcutta University, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Greensteel and CN30 missions

Biswas said the next few years will be formative for the GFG group as it completes its restructuring and transformation and excited by the opportunity to play a key part in the journey, especially its Greensteel and CN30 missions.

Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Chairman, GFG Alliance said he is a top-notch global steel executive of the highest calibre. His deep experience as a financial strategist, and expertise in major steel decarbonisation projects will be crucial to future success, he said.