GiveIndia helps 5.6 million pandemic-hit people supported by ICRF funding

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A Bengaluru-based non-profit platform GiveIndia has supported 56 lakh people during the pandemic, using the ₹220 crore contributed to the non-profit's India Covid Response Fund (ICRF) by a collective of individuals and organizations, as per the official release.
Formed on April 10, 2020, the ICRF collective comprises corporates, foundations, digital platforms, government bodies, philanthropists, high net worth individuals, and citizens at large.
The fund has supported three key areas of intervention - providing monetary relief to cash-strapped families, humanitarian aid to communities in need, and addressing gaps in the healthcare system in protecting frontline workers in Covid-designated hospitals, GiveIndia stated.
For the flagship mission — Support Covid-19 Hit Families — GiveIndia partnered with over 250 non-profits across the country to help daily wagers and migrant workers who had lost their means of earning.
It stated that over ₹49 crore were disbursed to provide support to more than 5.6 lakh Indians, with cash relief reaching approved beneficiaries within two weeks.
Commenting on the need for ICRF, Atul Satija, Founder 2.0 and CEO of GiveIndia, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on poor, disadvantaged communities. We realized early on that dealing with a pandemic as daunting as Covid-19 required broad collaboration and participation from a variety of people and organizations, a collaboration that would make it easy for everyone to chip in.”
He added: “And I am happy to say they did, the response has been quite staggering. I want to thank all our partners, and people who have donated - we are deeply grateful. But of course, the pandemic is far from over and the months ahead will present more challenges which we will have to overcome.”
For the humanitarian aid effort for which over ₹57 crore has been disbursed, GiveIndia’s partner non-profits claimed to have served over 40 lakh cooked meals to migrant labourers stranded at urban hubs, the homeless, sexual minorities, people living with terminal conditions and disabilities, and children. It has also funded the distribution of 8 lakh hygiene and ration kits to impoverished families.
The official release further noted that the ICRF fund also supported the running costs of six mobile medical units in a couple of Mumbai’s densely populated slums, where 71,000 people were screened for Covid-19 symptoms, 6,000 were referred for testing, 665 Covid +ve patients were identified.
The ICRF fund has been raised with the help of more than 50 corporates, 15+ philanthropy foundations, and over 25 HNIs and 10+ platform partners. This includes Flipkart and PhonePe.
Some of the early donors include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google.org, HSBC India, Omidyar Network India, UBS Optimus Foundation, Marico, and A.T.E. Chandra Foundation.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...