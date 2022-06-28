Google announces crisis response measures to support flood-affected people in Assam

Google has launched a combination of Crisis Response efforts for people and communities severely impacted by the floods in Assam and parts of North-East India and Bangladesh.

“As Assam and parts of North-East India and Bangladesh grapple with the onslaught of floods that have claimed tens of lives and displaced millions, we have launched a combination of Crisis Response efforts to help reach critical support to impacted people and communities,” Google said in a blog post.

As part of its efforts, Google.org has made a grant of $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support community-based organisations working to provide emergency support and long-term recovery in the affected areas.

“This includes supporting organisations restoring household food security by distributing dry rations, direct cash assistance, and distribution of hygiene kits,” Google said.

The tech major has also launched a campaign under which donations by Google employees or Googlers will be matched 100 per cent by the company.

SOS alert

“For those looking for relevant information on the flood situation, we have launched an SOS alert for the Assam floods, bringing together updates from authoritative local and national sources, to the top of search results,” it said.

For those close to the affected areas, this search will bring up emergency phone numbers, websites, and maps.

If a person is outside the affected area, the search will also show an SOS Alert that provides a timely overview of the situation.

“To make it easy for people looking to donate funds towards flood relief efforts in Assam, Spots for Smile Foundation and Goonj are now live on Google Pay,” it said.

“We will continue to add more organisations, who are running fundraising efforts for flood relief,” it added.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical. As of Monday, June 27, over 21 lakh people and 22 districts were still affected by the floods, although the water level had started receding from some areas, according to latest updates from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).