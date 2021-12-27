Google fit can measure heart, respiratory rate: Report

Google has released the ability to track heart rate and respiratory rate features using a camera in its Google Fit app. Google Fit on Iphone has this feature, reports 9to5google.

As per the report, a user has to scroll down in the Google fit app to find the “Check your heart rate and respiratory rate” feature. Users will also receive a guide as to how to use the feature.

The heart rate measurements can be seen by touching the rear-facing camera lens by applying light pressure on it. There is also an option to turn on flash while users are in a dark environment. Additionally, the tracking app also works when there is no internet connection. As per the report, with the heart rate algorithms, the tech giant is tracking the “subtle changes in the color of your fingers to approximate blood flow”.

To get the results it takes about 30 seconds with a preview graph and BPM (Beats per minute) noted at the bottom of the screen.

Users can also check the respiratory rate. On the screen prompts, app will guide users when to hold still. A user should be seated in front of the front camera and the phone should be placed in a stable surface without any disturbances. Users are advised to hold still for about 30 seconds, the report added.

Google fit then calculates your respiratory rate from chest movements with computer vision tracking at pixel level.

Initially, Google introduced this feature in 2021 which was rolled out in the Pixel phone. 9to5google has also said that it has seen the update has been made for iPhone 7 and iPad pro.