Government puts quantitative restriction on export of 3 types of syringes for 3 months

In a bid to help complete the COVID vaccination for every eligible citizen, the Government has put in place a quantitative restriction on export of three types of syringes for three months to boost their domestic availability and uptake.
The Government has put in place this quantitative restriction on the export of denominations of these syringes only - 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto – disable) syringes, 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes, 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes, an official release said.
It further clarified that it is not an Export ban on any kind/type of Syringes, it is only a quantitative restriction on the export of certain type of specified syringes, for limited duration of 3 months. Further, the syringes of denominations and types other than those mentioned above are not covered under Quantitative Restriction, it added.
"India has so far administered nearly 94 Crore Vaccine doses and is nearing 100 Crore doses administration mark. With firm political commitment to vaccinate India’s last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ espoused by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, the Government has put in place a quantitative restriction on export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake,"the release said.
