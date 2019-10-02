Government to focus more on home composting

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the government is planning to focus more on the home composting of liquid waste so that not only the waste gets decomposed in the homes itself and it doesn’t get mixed with the solid waste too.
“This approach of my waste, my responsibility gives everybody a chance to do their bit for the environment. We are also trying to encourage the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to create awareness among citizens for the same,” said a source.
There can be positive impact on the environment even if a smaller percentage starts doing it initially, added source.
Segregation of recycled and non-recycled waste is an important task in a bid to get rid of plastic waste.
“The recycled waste can be used for recycled purposes and the non-recycled ones can be tackled in ways such as waste-to- energy, road construction etc,” said source.
In urban areas, all the States have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) except West Bengal, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In a bid to make West Bengal part of the scheme, the officials from the ministry would be heading to West Bengal this week for the discussion with the officials there.
“We have made attempts in the past also and this time too we would be conducting the workshops there as well. This scheme is for every citizens of the country,” source added.
According to the Ministry’s website, 60,01,210 household toilets have been constructed while public and community toilets constructed are 5,48, 971
